Here’s why you should be using a DETANGLING BRUSH!

Apart from the multiple hair care regimes that I follow, I use certain tools that complement these hair care tips. One such little helper is a detangling brush.

Unlike regular hair brushes these wide-bristled brushes have many uses.

Here are 10 benefits of using a detangling brush in your everyday hair care routine.

- Prevents breakage when brushing through hair: Yep, that’s right, while other brushes can actually cause hair breakage, the wide bristles in this brush are gentler to your locks, reducing the chance of breakdown.

- Gives definition to curls: If you have beautiful curls, it’s wise to invest in a detangling brush as these are the best way to ensure the curls or waves stay in place.

- Can evenly distribution conditioner: Deep conditioning your hair or using leave-in condition? It’s important to ensure the lotion goes right from root to tip for best results and this can be done effectively with this brush.

- Dying hair evenly: Likewise, if you’re dying hair, use this brush to get a nice, even spread leading to a much better-looking tone.

- Can be used on both wet and dry hair: One of the main advantages of a detangler is that it can be used on wet hair. Avoid using normal brushes when your hair is wet as it’s particularly fragile in this state and anything harsh will cause damage.

- Helps minimize the volume: While a lot of people want a volume boost, for those with far too much volume a once-over with a detangler before blow drying can really help calm things down.

- Can redistribute the natural oils in your hair: This is especially important for afro hair styles. The wide bristles and specific design of this brush will help spread oils out all over your hair avoiding that age-old ‘greasy at the roots, dry at the ends’ dilemma.

- Use it as a blow-drying brush: As long as you have a heat-resistance model, detangling brushes can be used as your go-to blow drying tool.

- Longer bristles can also give a head massage: Yep, if you’re feeling stressed out by the day and need a bit of TLC go grab that detangler. Longer bristles will massage the scalp leaving you feeling nice and relaxed.

- Detangling brushes are particularly good for thick hair: You might not need such heavy-duty help if you have fine, fly-away hair, but for those with a lot going these brushes are the ultimate hair tamers

There are loads of good reasons to be using a specific brush to detangle your hair. Be sure to find one which is of good quality and fits the needs of your particular hair type. Then you just have to pair it up with the appropriate hair care tips and your locks will look healthy and beautiful for longer!