Here is what Ajay Devgn had to say for the backlash Akshay Kumar received after the 'pan masala brand' ad!!

Recently Akshay Kumar had endorsed a 'pan masala brand' ad. The actor shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Previously it was just Ajay Devgn who used to promote the brand but as time passed by Shah Rukh and Akshay joined him. After the ad was aired, the actor had received a lot of backlash from the Indian citizens. Some citizens commented, "If he's making movies on social topics then he shouldn't endorse a brand that is harmful for a human body." Due to the backlash received by the audience, last night Akshay had apologized through his Instagram.

In a recent interview, while Ajay was promoting his film Runway 34, the actor was questioned on this subject. For this, Devgn had responded saying, "It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."