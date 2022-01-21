Here is what Deepika Padukone thinks about Hrithik Roshan

Deepika and Hrithik have never shared the screen together. In one of her upcoming movies, Fighter, Deepika and Hrithik are going to be seen together. In a recent interview, when she was asked about her chemistry with Hrithik, the actress said, "I have always wanted to work with him, I feel like, you know sometimes it's not just about wanting to work with someone, I just feel like there are so many things, it has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, it has to be the right time in your life. There are so many things that decide, so yeah, I guess it's the right time for us to come together."

Fighter is going to be directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release next year. What are your thoughts on this new Jodi? Do you think the audience will like Deepika and Hrithik together on screen?