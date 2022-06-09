Here is What exactly Happened To Justin Bieber

According to Justin Bieber, Ramsay Hunt syndrome has paralysed half of his face. Justin Bieber revealed on Friday that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has rendered half of his face paralysed. The news comes after Bieber cancelled several upcoming concerts due to an unidentified illness.





The singer also discussed his health issues with the publication. He revealed last year that he has Lyme disease. "To be honest, I'm a lot healthier now, and I had a lot going on." "he said. "I had mono, and I have Lyme disease. In April 2022, Bieber was supposed to perform at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. A few months later, he announced that he is taking a break from performing due to paralysis on one side of his face.