Here Is Your Guide To Exfoliation #BeautyTruthBomb

Someone has rightly said, “Filters are great but great skin is better.” When we take care of our skin it shows. And while we remain keen on the CTM (cleanse, tone, and moisturize) routine, our skin needs a little more than that to stay healthy and glowy. Enter: Exfoliation. While exfoliation is not a new concept, we all still don’t know how to do it right.

What is exfoliation, and how does it benefit you?

After every few days, our skin sheds dead skin and makes a way to a new one. This dead skin remains on our skin surface and leads to skin problems like dry patches, breakouts, clogged pores, and white flakes.

To avoid all these skin issues, you must exfoliate your skin at least 2 – 3 times a week. Exfoliation helps to get rid of the dead skin cells which makes your skin smooth and even. Also, it helps to reduce the fine lines and stimulates collagen production.

Things to keep in mind while you are at it

One of the biggest mistakes that we all are making while scrubbing is over-exfoliating. This can lead to hypersensitivity and which can cause damage to our skin.

Here are few tips that you should keep in mind while exfoliating:

Night Magic

It is the best time to exfoliate your skin during the night time. This helps to avoid sun damage on the fresh layer of the skin that you will achieve after exfoliation.

Sun Sensitivity

Make sure that you take a gap of seven days before and after a sunny beach holiday to exfoliate your skin as there might be tanning on your skin that might get worse due to scrubbing. Also, make sure you use sunscreen every day to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

The 72 Rule

Make sure you don’t exfoliate after using face wax or bleaching, threading, or facial treatment for at least 72 hours as your skin is very sensitive at that time.

Never Exfoliate On Your Irritated Skin

Avoid exfoliating your skin if you have developed sensitivity, irritation, pustular, sunburn, broken skin, or active acne. It is best to first recover the skin issues and then restart your exfoliation.