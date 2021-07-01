Here's all you need to know about Alia Bhatt's friend squad from when she went for a brunch with them!
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt stepped out for a brunch with their friends earlier this June. This was post Covid regulations being relaxed a bit.
Alia is best friends with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is a model. She has appeared in Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty. Akansha is the younger sister of model and actress, Anushka Ranjan who also happens to be part of Alia's squad. Anushka has acted in Ekta Kapoor's web series Fittrat along with her boyfriend Aditya Seal (of Student of the Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani fame).
Joining them for the brunch was Usaamah Siddique as well - a menswear fashion blogger who has been featured in ELLE, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and other media houses as one of the top menswear bloggers to follow in India.
Meghna Goyal too was present. She is a brand strategist who started her sustainable clothing label called Summer Somewhere. Outfits by her brand have been donned by celebs like Athiya Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.