Here's everything we know about Fighter's new details:

Fighter is one of the most awaiting films in Bollywood as a fresh pair, Deepika and Hrithik are going to be on-screen together. The movie was set to release this year but due to some reasons, it's going to release in 2023. The shooting for the same hasn't begun yet. There are many reports going around that only in June the f will filmmakers will start it's shooting.The reason why the movie is delayed is because of the prior comments of Deepika and Hrithik.

Both the actors have many projects lined up.

It is also said that there will be a lot of action involved in the film.

All in all we can't wait for the movie to release!