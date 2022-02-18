Here's everything we know about Shah Rukh and Rajkummar Hirani's film

Shah Rukh has movies lined up for him at the moment and one of them is Rajkummar Hirani's film. There is no official announcement but if many sources claim that Shah and Rajkummar have been waiting to work on this film from a long time.

There is no title for the movie as of now. The movie will start it's shooting on April 15. The first few bits of the shooting is going to take in a studio in Mumbai. It is reported that, there is a set going to be build. The set is going to look like a Punjab village.

The locations of the shooting are Mumbai, UK and Budapest.

Along with Shah, we're going to see Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani . Apart from these three, there are on-going talks with Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.