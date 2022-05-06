Here's How Alia Bhat Ignited Our Love For No Makeup Look

Alia Bhatt stepped into Bollywood as a Fashionista. As Shanaya she served us fashion looks that we'd kill for in the fashion world. As much as I have analysed her looks she is more of a chic subtle babe. Her Movies like 2 states, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath ki Dulhania and Shandaar had every kind of look that we'd get inspired by with an almost no-makeup look. In recent times, her Bridesmaid looks and not to forget her Bridal Look were the most talked about things. Her subtle and elegant look for her wedding inspired many brides to pick up a subtle no make up look for their wedding. She is surely a trailblazer and knows how to work out with excellence around her looks.