Here's how Bollywood has portrayed Lohri over the years, from Lo aa gayi Lohri ve to Laal Ghagra

Hello, everyone! Here's wishing everyone a wonderful Lohri.

I've seen that Indian filmmakers have introduced festivals to their films over the years to add a dash of jazz to the plot. Bollywood has never missed an opportunity to exploit festivals to compose songs for films, from Rekha and Amitabh spilling Holi colours in 'Rang Barse' to Kareena and Salman welcoming everyone for Eid in 'Aaj Ki Party.' Me, As a Punjabi, Given that Lohri, the Indian festival of warmth, food, and dance, is today, here are four Bollywood songs commemorating the winter solstice in the most colourful way that you can add to the festivities tonight.

1. Lo aa gayi Lohri ve

This song, featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan, is the best representation of Lohri in Bollywood. The song from the 2004 film 'Veer Zara' is set in a Punjabi 'pind' or village, giving it a more authentic feel. With Pakistani Zara singing and dancing with Indian Veer, a group of dancers are also seen doing traditional Punjabi folk dances - Bhangra and Gidda - around the holy bonfire, depicting the ultimate winter harvest festival. Although the song's lyrics begin with a sweet-bitter love banter between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, it swiftly and effectively transitions to Lohri's original theme.

2. Charha De Rang

'Charha De Rang,' from Dharmendra's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' is another Lohri number set in Punjab, with the Deol brothers stealing the show with their talents. The song fits in nicely with the plot, in which Bobby Deol tries to flirt with his love interest. While the song's lyrics don't mention Lohri, the star cast's customary dance around the bonfire makes it appropriate for the celebration. In this frigid winter month, a smidgeon of love's warmth!

3. Chappa Chappa

The song is a Lohri hymn, with Vishal Bhardwaj providing music to Gulzar's lyrics. The song from Maachis, set against the backdrop of Punjab militancy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, depicts the softer side of militants, amid the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, pining for their beloveds but thwarted by their circumstances.

4. Tu Kamaal Di

This song from Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardar,' which is similarly set in Punjab, celebrates Lohri while also devoting attention to the characters' personal conflicts. While Ajay Devgn is busy flirting with Sonakshi Sinha and trying to win her over, Sanjay Dutt and his family are feuding with Devgn due to their family rivalry. However, the aesthetics of the background and the large crowd make it appear to be a true Lohri festival in a Punjabi hamlet.

5. Laal Ghagra

'Laal Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's blockbuster hit 'Good Newwz' is the most current Lohri song in Bollywood. The song commemorates a baby's first Lohri and portrays the event as a chance to be together, with the lead couple depicted flying to Delhi from Mumbai for merriment. Every year on January 13, Punjab and other parts of northern India celebrate this festive event. It has mostly been used as a platform for Bollywood's leading stars to mingle, show affection, and celebrate the season together.

I may have missed a few songs, but please recommend them in the comments section, as well as tell me which one is your favourite.