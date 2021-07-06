Here's How Bollywood's Leading Lady's Wished Ranveer Singh On His 36th Birthday!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made sure to drop her former lover a wish by writing, “Happy Birthday Ranveer. May you continue to spread happiness and good vibes! Have a fantastic year".

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, took to her IG story and shared a picture of the actor to extend best wishes to the “champ”. She wrote, “Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter, happiness, peace and Nutella".

Sonakshi Sinha

Calling him “crazy Babaaaa”, Sonakshi Sinha wished the actor on his birthday, hoping he has “the best day ever!”.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a snap with Ranveer Singh on an Instagram story and wrote, “Ran Ran! happy birthday to my 4eva bestiee".

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wished the superstar a happy birthday while also unveiling a still from her upcoming film Mimi. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen looking at a poster of a shirtless Ranveer Singh, and wrote, “Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi’s FAVOURITE! And Mine too. Wish you a very happy birthday!! @ranveersingh".