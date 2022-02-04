The latest Netflix zombie thriller "All of us are Dead" is currently topping the chart of top 10 shows in various countries. The drama is based on a webtoon and is receiving great reviews from across the world and is just turning out to be another success from South Korea. Variety recently announced that "All of Us Are Dead" has become the trending topic of the internet and has officially dethroned "Euphoria" ( a popular American series) off Variety's Trending TV Charts for the week. But do you know how BTS' RM may have helped the drama to achieve this feat?





Well, Variety also shared that the tweets regarding "All of Us are Dead" are also related to BTS since the leader of the group RM recently responded to a fan's post where he was asked whether he is going to watch the zombie apocalypse drama to which RM replied that it was a "Legend webtoon in our time." And the translation of the post got viral on Twitter, after which the drama started to trend everywhere, dethroning "Euphoria." Now, that's the power of BTS!





Anyway, do you know there is a connection between "Euphoria" and BTS' maknae, Jungkook as well? His solo song "Euphoria" was featured in the American series. So, which drama are you a fan of "All of Us are Dead" or "Euphoria"?