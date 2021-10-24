Here's how Harshvarrdhan Kapoor got himself 'trolled' while sitting at home

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor is trending on twitter right now but not for the reasons he'd want. There was a post from his handle this morning urging people to not burst crackers as it was causing trouble to his pets and in his words, "common sense should prevail sometiems". But unfortunately that backfired terribly as a couple of users posted some throwback picture of his father Anil bursting crackers with Harsh and Sonam standing in the background. And that led to massive trolling of Harshvarrdhan over the internet with people tagging Anil alongside it and asking him to give sense to his son. Eventually the Bhavesh Joshi actor deleted all his tweets but the trolling is still on. How do you see celebs urging people to not burst crackers on Diwali? Comment below.