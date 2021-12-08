Here's how Katrina Kaif's Kaleeras are linked to the Bible

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the newest couple in town, have wowed fans with their gorgeous wedding images. The pair is absolutely over heals in love, as evidenced by their wedding photographs.





Vicky was dressed in an ivory white bandhgala sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi Mukherjee red lehenga. Katrina's Kaleeras, on the other hand, drew the attention of fans.





The Kaleeras were designed by Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra and modified by Katrina Kaif's close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. The Kaleeras were unique in that they had dove bird charms with personalised messages from the bride herself. Each of her chooda's bangles held 6-7 messenger birds. The 'kaleeras' were said to contain biblical words like Cleo and Elysian.





In the Big fat Punjabi wedding, Katrina didn't miss an opportunity to flaunt her Christianity and that's lovely.