Here's how much SRK charges for a wedding performance

It's not uncommon for celebrities to perform at a wedding and charge money. Ever imagined SRK attending your wedding or any of your events? If ever SRK attends my wedding or any event, I'm not sure how I would react lol. One of the main sources apart from films for celebrities is attending high-profile events and weddings. Many celebrities charge from 2 crores to 5/6 crores for a wedding performance. Reportedly SRK charges between 2 crores to 3 crores for a wedding performance. For events, it differs from brand to brand.

Since covid-19 began, the actor hasn't performed or attended any high-profile event. It was believed that when SRK and Gauri Khan danced for Isha Ambani's wedding, the couple had charged a heavy amount.

Reports also say that SRK gets a lot of invitations to attend such events and perform at weddings but he prefers to attend only around 10/20 per year.