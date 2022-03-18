Here's how the OTT platforms have helped the 90's actress make a comeback.

Just a few years ago, we all used to miss watching some of our favorite 90's actress. It used to suck because there were no good scripts for them but with OTT platforms growing up day to day, we're able to witness some of our favorite 90's actress make a comeback.

Actress like Shefali Shah, Madhuri Dixit and Sushmita Sen are some good examples. People are more interested in watching series rather than a movie. Can we see this as a threat for cinema?

With OTT platforms giving them a reason to make a comeback again is just not for the sake of it. The roles these actress are playing is bold, strong and independent which aligns with the girls today.

Among all the new shows that have been released today, which one is your favorite and why?