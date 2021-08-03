Here's how Pankaj Tripathi's character in Mimi reminded me of Irrfan Khan

Saw Mimi yesterday and it was a wonderful film. Right from acting performances to storyline to direction and even casting, everything was just perfect about the film. But one thing that stayed with me was Pankaj Tripathi's character, BhanuPratap Pandey.





I felt the kind of maturity he brought with the character was in someway very close to Irrfan Khan's Rana in Piku. First of, both of them were drivers, both had a lot going on in their own lives but still managed to keep themselves sane. They had their own struggles and still somehow managed the time to put on a smiling face, and enjoy the present at whatever opportunity they could.

More than that both of them are very idealist. They have strong morals and could fight the world for it. Despite that they never shied away from giving a helping hand to their friends, even if it cost them any trouble.





Lastly, they both had a sense of humor that, to be honest, not many would find funny! Now I don't know if Pankaj Tripathi drew some inspiration from Irrfan's character in Piku or not but still it is really well played. Wonder how differently Irrfan would have played it!?