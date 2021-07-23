Here's how Shilpa Shetty is battling anxiety amid Raj Kundra's porn case; by reading books

Amid all this chaos and what many would call the worst phase of Shilpa Shetty's career till now, many fans were left wondering how the Hungama 2 actress might be coping up with anxiety. Because when you are a public figure, your public image is the most dearest thing to you.

And one can argue that her husband, Raj Kundra's arrest has put a dent on the popularity of Shilpa Shetty. While some are claiming her involvement as well but at the same time there's a huge section of the masses that is really worried about her mental health since the actor who was very frequent with her public interactions ,stopped going anywhere, and went on a break with her social media as well.





To break this silence finally Shilpa Shetty posted on Instagram today showing how she is battling anxiety; by reading books. She shared a quote about balling challenges and living life in the moment. Her quote read, "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.





I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."





Meanwhile Mumbai Police has also given her clean chit in Raj Kundra porn case. So here's waiting for her comeback on screen, and as she says may nothing distract her. Your thoughts on this?