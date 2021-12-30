Here's a list of all the gifts Salman Khan got for his birthday

Salman Khan was overwhelmed with presents from friends and superstars in the industry. According to reports, the presents included anything from vehicles to jewellery to a Mumbai apartment! Take a look at the presents Bhai is said to have received on his auspicious day.





Bikes

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's brother, is said to have given him a BMW S 1000 RR. In India, the BMW S 1000 RR costs upwards of Rs 23 lakhs.





Cars

Arbaaz Khan gave his brother a car, whereas Sohail Khan gave him a bike. Salman is alleged to have received an Audi RS Q8 from Arbaaz Khan, which costs between Rs 2-3 crores in India.





Jewellery

A variety of jewellery was given to Salman Khan by a number of industry celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, a close friend and co-star of his, is said to have given bhaijaan a gold and diamond bracelet for Rs 16-17 lakhs. Sanjay Dutt, another Bollywood star, is said to have given Salman a diamond bracelet for Rs 8 lakhs. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif is also said to have given him a bracelet worth Rs 2-3 lakhs. A gold chain costing Rs 73,000-Rs 75,000 was allegedly given to him by Ayush Khan, his brother-in-law and Antim co-star.





Watches

Salman Khan was reportedly gifted a Chopard watch costing upwards of Rs 10 lakhs by Jacqueline Fernandez, a close friend and co-star. Arpita Khan, his sister, is believed to have given him a Rolex watch worth between Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 17 lakhs.





Leather Jacket

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan's close buddy, is said to have given him a leather jacket for Rs 28 lakhs.





Juhu Apartment

Salman Khan's most lavish gift is thought to have come from his father, Salim Khan, who is said to have given the Bollywood actor an apartment in Juhu for his birthday. The apartment's exact location is unknown, however, it is said to be cost between Rs 12-13 crores.