Here's A List Of The Exceptional Films That The 'King Of Tragedy' Gave Bollywood!

Dilip Kumar's extraordinary Bollywood career gave us some of the most exceptional films that spanned genres from romance to comedy and everything in between. Here are some of his legendary works that you might want to watch:





Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

This gem of a movie is probably one of Dilip Kumar's best works yet, known for his character of Salim, or Shah Jahan. This film is full of drama and music, all wrapped into one.

Devdas (1955)

Based on a novel by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Dilip Kumar's historic role of a wealthy-man turned alcoholic, is legendary till date.

Madhumati (1958)

One of the most influential movies of all time, Dilip Kumar's role of a lover made this paranormal romance, the highest-grossing Indian movie of the era.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

The blockbuster film reflecting his extraordinary acting in double roles of twins, was a beautiful journey of hope and self-discovery which spawned remakes over the years.

Naya Daur (1957)

The film is set against the backdrop of the modern world and revolves around love and friendship which also inspired the making of Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' in 2001.



