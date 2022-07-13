Here's The List of 'Squid Game's' Historic 14 Emmy Award Nominations

'Squid Game' has made Emmy history with its incredible 14 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards! Here's a list of all the categories the popular K-drama has been nominated in:









'Squid Game' has become the first non-English language series ever to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.





Lee Jung-jae has been nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series





Jung Hoyeon has been nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series





Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-soo are both in the running for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.





Lee Yoo-mi is up for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.





Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has also become the first native Korean to earn Emmy nominations for both Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.





Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)





Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)





Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series





Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music





Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode





Outstanding Stunt Performance









Congratulations to the cast and crew of "Squid Game" on their historic nominations!