Here's a secret to smooth and moisturized skin with natural ingredients!

. A few years ago I decided to give some of the homemade versions a try.

And you know what? In my personal experience, the homemade products have worked just as well, if not better for me. Like this scrub, for example. I used to use a scrub that I paid around Rs.500 a tube for, and I didn't really like it.

This brown sugar honey scrub works every bit as well, smells 100 times better, and costs 95% less to make. No joke.

But what do I love even more? It's all-natural and toxin-free. Honey(RAW honey, mind you, not what is sold on most grocery store shelves) is amazing.

Most honey that you buy in the grocery store has been heated and pasteurized, losing its many benefits. Did you know Raw honey has anti-bacterial properties, as well as anti-viral and anti-fungal?

It is great for healing acne and is also a humectant and draws moisture to the skin, leaving it soft and supple. This leaves my skin perfectly smooth and soft.

I absolutely love it and love what it does for my skin. The cost doesn’t hurt either.

You just need 1 tablespoon of honey and brown sugar and mix them well.

Instructions:





1. Place the brown sugar and honey in a small bowl and mix them together well.

2. Store in a jar with an air-tight lid.

3. Keep at room temperature.





TO USE:





Wash face well. Apply a small amount of scrub(about ½ t.) to wet skin and massage gently in a circular motion. Avoid eye area. Rinse face well and pat dry.





Do try this and let us know your experience!