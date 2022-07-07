Here's the story of Heart of Stone starring Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood star, announced on Friday that she has completed filming for her first Hollywood film, 'Heart Of Stone.' 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and 'Belfast' actor Jamie Dornan also appear in the spy thriller. Tom Harper directs the Netflix film, which was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.





Alia shared the news with her fans and followers on Instagram, along with a series of photos from the film's set. She expressed gratitude to her co-stars and the director for the unforgettable experience.





Heart of Stone,' according to the official synopsis, revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative who is the only woman standing between her powerful, global peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. In May, Bhatt began filming for the project. Her character's identity is currently unknown.