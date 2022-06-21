Here's what actually happened between Elon Musk and his daughter
Elon Musk's trans daughter has turned 18, and she is now outlining her expectations. According to reports, one of Musk's children is fed up with him and has filed legal documents to have his famous surname removed. The transgender daughter of the tech billionaire has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identity and avoid any ties to her biological father. Neither Musk nor Vivian have previously made public statements about their relationship or her transition. The documents were filed in Los Angeles County by Xavier Musk, at least that is the name she was given at birth, but now that she is 18, she wants to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.