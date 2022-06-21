  1. Home
Here's what actually happened between Elon Musk and his daughter

Elon Musk's trans daughter has turned 18, and she is now outlining her expectations. According to reports, one of Musk's children is fed up with him and has filed legal documents to have his famous surname removed. The transgender daughter of the tech billionaire has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identity and avoid any ties to her biological father. Neither Musk nor Vivian have previously made public statements about their relationship or her transition. The documents were filed in Los Angeles County by Xavier Musk, at least that is the name she was given at birth, but now that she is 18, she wants to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Hollywood
Posted by filmykudi . 13 hours ago

What is the relationship status of Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong. The couple shook the internet when Kim posted adorable pictures of Pete and herself on her Instagram. Many rumors were going around but nothing was confirmed until she dropped the post on Instagram. It's good to see Kim in a happy place after her toxic relationship with Kanye.

Previously Kim was married to Kanye and let's just say everything that glitters is not gold. For the media, the couple looked like one big happy family but unfortunately, that was not the case inside. Today, Kim is happy with Pete.

Often we have seen her talking about her relationship publicly.

1 4
sj1234 : Ahhh the cutest but If you would have asked me a few years ago I would have said Pete and Ariana Grande are the perfect couple.
13 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 40 hours ago

How Kim Kardashian became a self made billionaire at 40

According to the magazine, the reality TV star's net worth increased from $780 million (£564 million) in October to $1 billion (£723 million) this month. Her fortune is primarily derived from her two businesses, Skims shapewear and KKW Beauty cosmetics. 
1 1
Vaibhav Gupta : Kanye gave her all these ideas and now she is with Pete
39 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 41 hours ago

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together almost 20 years after they split up. The couple dated for 18 months before abruptly breaking up in 2004. They're back together, walking the red carpet, and engaged. From their old breakup to their recent reunion, here's everything you need to know about their relationship. So whether you loved them together in the early 2000s or never even knew they dated, now is the time to brush up on your Bennifer knowledge. From the early days to the latest, here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's full relationship timeline. The two met on the set of their film, Gigli. Despite the fact that the film bombed at the box office, their relationship took off quickly. According to Us Weekly, J.Lo was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but she divorced him shortly after meeting Ben. Rumors of a Bennifer 2.0 began to circulate in May. Following her split from Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was seen out and about with Ben again, sparking speculation about a new relationship. Things appeared to be more serious after the couple vacationed together in Montana. According to the source, Ben was also supportive of Jennifer's workouts, which are an important part of her daily routine. "It seemed like Ben wanted to be there with her as well," they said. Another source told E! that Ben is working extra hard this time to make Bennifer last. "Ben has been working hard to make it work with their schedules," said the source. "J.Lo believes Ben has matured and adores this version of himself." It gives her comfort, and she is smitten. They're giddy together, and you can tell she's overjoyed."
1 1
Katrinaforever : Not such a good couple they are toxic
39 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by UmangiFans . 59 hours ago

Why 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller is running away from the Police?

If you love sci-fi then you must have heard or seen the show 'The Flash'. Actor Ezra Miller has been going through a lot. Just yesterday, it was announced that the actor has been fired from the show because of the legal battles that have swamped Ezra. The entire incident began on April 19th.

On that day, The Flash actor was arrested for second-degree assault. The reason behind this charge was that when Ezra was asked to leave a certain party that took place in the Puna district of Hawaii, near Pāhoa instead of leaving Ezra decided to rebel and throw a chair in that process. Unfortunately, that chair hit a woman and resulted in a half-inch cut.

Reports are saying that while the actor has been going through so many changes, there are people out there who were not happy with Ezra being associated with the show. Apart from this, there have been too many twists and turns that have taken the legal step. What are your thoughts on that?

1 2
Real man : What's the whole story?
59 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 134 hours ago

Why is Kim Kardashian so famous?

She first gained national attention as Paris Hilton's friend and stylist, but she gained wider attention after the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, which she shot in 2002 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007. Prepare to be blown away. Kim K is now a billionaire, according to Forbes! Kim's businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as well as her reality show, endorsement deals, and various other small investments, were cited as major contributors to her wealth by the business magazine. 
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by SHIVA . 152 hours ago

Is Ms Marvel just as powerful as Captain Marvel?

Yes, but actually no. It's complicated and depends on which version of Captain Marvel you're asking about. For simplicity's sake, Carol Danvers went by Ms Marvel when her comic debuted, changing it to Captain Marvel eventually. The moniker of Ms Marvel is now being used by Kamilla Khan.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 158 hours ago

Do you know Tom Cruise was Trained to hold his breath for 6 minutes?
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 158 hours ago

Zendaya and Her Journey From Frenemies To Euphoria

Film and television, regardless of genre, are entertainment mediums. They are, however, vehicles for creating emotional engagement with stories. It's one thing to experience connected; it's quite another to see yourself reflected in a character who shares not only your physical characteristics, but also your experiences, culture, and way of life. Representation is important, regardless of where it comes from. And Zendaya saw herself for the first time on-screen on the network that would later launch her successful career. Zendaya's stunning beauty would lead her to a modelling career, where she worked with brands like Macy's and Old Navy. She has been a dancer her entire life and was the youngest contestant on Dancing With the Stars at the age of 16.


Talking about Euphoria it is not an easy show to watch. As someone who didn't start watching the teen drama until the first season had already aired, I had to take a month-long break halfway through the first eight episodes because it was so exhausting. Zendaya's character from Frenemies is completely different from Euphoria. It's been a ride for Zendaya but we know she has got it like a pro. 
2 2
Bebo : I love how she is soo amazing
158 hours ago
