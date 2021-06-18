The film was leaked, and few hours on Torrent later, I stayed up all night watching the four hour long movie and now eventually decided to write a review about it. I've heard a few people say it wasn't good, as well as critics say it wasn't good, but to each their own!!

Synder's Cut is everything a DC fan could want: dark and action-packed. The movie has parts to it each from all the different Justice League movies, cuts from Aqua Man, Superman vs Batman and Justice League were all worked together so well. The story plot revolves around the the main Justice league characters Wonderwoman, Batman, Aquaman, Flash, Cyborg and Superman fighting of the Darkseid who is after the motherboxes that were left behind after his defeat. Although the cinematic experience of different movies put together into is what makes the movie amazing and better than MCU moves.

Here's my take on Marvel movies: I enjoy them, but they are very PG-13, whereas the DC universe is darker and more appealing to me.

One must definitely watch if they're into superhero movies !