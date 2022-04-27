Here's what Park Bogum's first schedule going to be after coming back from military

Actor Park Bogum is back to his schedule after completing his mandatory military service duties. He will host this year's prestigious 'Baeksang Awards'.





The actor joined the Marine Corps in August of 2020, but he was released from the base early because of COVID-19 protocols. According to his agency 'Blossom Entertainment', Park Bogum plans on greeting the public after his discharge through the upcoming 'Baeksang Arts Awards'. Along with him, Shin Dong Yup and Suzy will also be hosting. The trio has been hosting from 2018 until 2021 when Park Bogum was absent due to military enlistment.





The 58th Baeksang Awards will be held next week on May 6 at 7 PM KST. Are you guys excited to see Park Bogum after this many days?