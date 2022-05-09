Here's What Is Unique In Imtiaz Ali's Depiction of love in his movie

Sometimes your films are more personal to you than your own life," Imtiaz Ali once said, and we know that every aspect of his films conveys real and heartfelt stories in an artistic manner. His films have always dealt with the theme of self-discovery, particularly in films like Jab We Met, Tamasha, Highway, and Jab Harry Met Sejal (to a certain extent). Imtiaz Ali notices people chasing a certain feeling and begins to imagine incidents, accidents, and relationships involving those people. Imtiaz believes that his point of view conveys what he enjoys the most. Everything in life has a foundation, but one must dig deeper. Imtiaz was questioned once. What do you learn about yourself as a filmmaker before, during, and after a project? "Every time I watch my films, I feel as if I've exposed myself, and I hope no one else gets it," he added. Those (journeys) are not happenings in my life. I don't write anything autobiographical, but certain ideas and thoughts do come through. Those are things I don't tell people about, but they are depicted in movies."