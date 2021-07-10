Here's why Boycott Toofaan is trending on Twitter!

'Toofaan' starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur has already found itself in midst of a controversy. And as a lot of Twitter boycotts go, it's for very shallow reasons again. The film is all set to release on the 16th of July, 2021, and has been grabbing eyeballs. Centered around the life of a disgraced boxer, the movie has generated buzz and anticipation much like Farhan's movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The apparent problem of netizens comes in with the names and religion of the characters. While Farhan plays Aziz Ali, Mrunal plays his love interest, Dr Pooja Shah. Twitter users have claimed that it's against Indian culture, and have a problem with the depiction of an interfaith love story. Farhan's statements during CAA protests have also been dragged into the conversation, and it's being said that supporting the movie means supporting his "ideology." A hashtag trending along with this is #BringBackBaba who it seems is a YouTuber called Sab Lok Tantra who first brought up the topic and called the movie agenda driven. YouTube went on to delete their video and put a ban on their channel for violation of their policies on hate speech.

#BoycottToofaan has garnered almost 80k tweets on Twitter so far. What are your thoughts on this new boycott trend?