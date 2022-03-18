Here's why BTS' surprise appearance at Oscars 2022 left fans demanding for a BTS and Disney collab

BTS left everyone surprised with a sudden appearance at the 94th Oscar Award ceremony. The international pop group including all the seven members appeared to celebrate their favourite Pixar and Disney movies. From sharing their love for the movie 'Coco' to giving a shoutout to Will Smith's 'Aladdin', BTS appreciated Pixar movies. It was the first-ever appearance of the K-pop sensation on the prestigious platform, and it left ARMYs flabbergasted.





The whole appearance was quite wholesome, and it also left fans demanding a BTS and Disney collab. Since BTS have actually dubbed for Disney's popular movie 'The Lion King' during an episode of their variety show 'Run BTS' which became viral among fans. Now, after witnessing this iconic moment ARMYs just can't wait for a real BTS x Disney collab.





Would you want this collab to happen?



