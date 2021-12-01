Here's why BTS will take their second official extended vacation

BTS members are on their way back to South Korea after the 'Permission To Dance On Stage LA' concert. Meanwhile, BIGHIT Music has announced that BTS will be taking their second official extended vacation since their first in 2019 after the LA concerts and 'Jingle Bell Tour 2021.'





In the announcement, the reason was further revealed for their extended vacation that is to rejuvenate themselves, work on their upcoming album "that will mark the beginning of a new chapter" and prepare for their upcoming in-person Seoul concert in March. Along with that, it was also mentioned that this is the first time that BTS will be spending the holidays with their families since their debut, and therefore it was requested from everyone to be considerate of their lives during this time.





BTS has stayed active throughout the COVID 19 period in order to cheer up their fans during this difficult period of time.

The last two years have not only been hectic but also greatly valuable in terms of their popularity, which has risen to new levels within this period. Don't you think they truly deserve this time to rest and recharge themselves?