Here's why Cooper Hospital has been trending on twitter after Sidharth Shukla's demise

While it had already been reported that cardiac arrest was the reason behind Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise and that the actor was brought dead to the hospital before admitting but fans are still upset that his body was taken to Cooper hospital.

As most know, Sushant was rushed to the same hospital after his body was found hanging by his housemates. Soon netizens started drawing comparisons and raised questions on whether there is foul play involved in Sidharth Shukla's death too.

One user wrote, “Emerging young stars with no Bollywood background dies mysteriously. Conspiracy? How did Siddharth Shukla die? So far no concrete reason has come to the fore.After Sushant Singh many good artists death is raising a question mark.Why only one hospital? #CooperHospital #Sidharth"

Another questioned, “Why are all celebrities who die under mysterious circumstances taken to #CooperHospital ?”

While a detailed postmortem report is yet to come, doctors have confirmed that there are no injury marks on the body. Your comments on this please.