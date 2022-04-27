Here's why I feel Ranbir Kapoor is going to be an amazing father

Though Ranbir Kapoor is closer to his mom, he has always looked up to his father.





"I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him."





Though Ranbir Kapoor didn't get aq lot of time to spend with his father, Rishi Kapoor Ji has moulded Ranbir for a good reason. The bonding that they shared during Rishi Sir's illness got them closer. It is a sure thing that Ranbir has got a lot from his father and he is going to prove out to be not just a good husband but a good father as well.