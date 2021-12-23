Here's why JTBC will air the next three episodes of 'Snowdrop' for three consecutive days

Following the controversy over historical distortion, JTBC has announced that the next three episodes of "Snowdrop" will be aired for three consecutive days, episodes 3,4 and 5 will air on December 24, 25, and 26, respectively. The Jung Hae-in and Blackpink Jisoo starrer has been embroiled in this controversy since the announcement of the drama was made. In the statement, they clarified the reason and stated, "Due to the nature of the drama, all narratives cannot be released at once, so it seems that a misunderstanding has arisen from the initial development. In response, JTBC decided to especially air episodes ahead of schedule to ease viewers’ concerns."





They further revealed that the next 3 episodes will focus on the background story of Su ho (played by Jung Hae-in) which may address viewers’ concerns. The broadcast of three episodes will hopefully answer all the questions of the viewers and erase all the issues that they might have regarding the drama.





I, however, feel that viewers need to become more acceptable and open-minded, considering it is merely a drama. Broadcast of three episode is challenging in many ways and also breaks the rhythm of a drama, but I hope this will put an end to all the controversy of historical distortion and romanticization of North Korean spies.





What are your views on this?







