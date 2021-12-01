Here's why K-pop boy group NU'EST and their fans are getting praise from netizens

NU'EST recently held an offline concert, and it is gaining a lot of appreciation from netizens. The reason behind it is the way the concert was handled. Right now, South Korea is facing the worst wave since COVID 19 spread, and it looks like fans have taken the responsibility in their hands to be cautious in order to be able to watch their idols perform continuously.





During the NU'EST's concert, the arrangements were made with proper care and precautions. The LED screens were used to display clapper guidance to refrain fans from shouting, NU'EST members were also advising fans from time to time to clap and to keep social distancing. The handrails and other areas were also sterilized and disinfected.





The fans also took care of all the precautions responsibly and followed the guidelines diligently. After witnessing such an organized concert, fan's couldn't help but appreciate NU'EST and their fans. NU'EST member Baekho also expressed his gratitude towards the fans for being cooperative throughout the event.





Maybe Hollywood artists should learn from Korea how to handle concerts?











