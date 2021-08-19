Here's why Katrina Kaif has decided to not plan her marriage anymore: I planned it once

Amid the false rumors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting engaged in a low profile ceremony, don't be surprised if this actually becomes a reality in the near future. The reason being Katrina herself don't believe in planning marriages.

According to an interview, after her break-up with Ranbir she said, "See, you always say you can't plan these things, and if it happens, it happens. I planned once. It didn't work out! So now I'm not going to plan and see if it works out."





The reason of course is Ranbir Kapoor. Reportedly it was Ranbir's commitment issues towards marriage and Neetu Kapoor's disapproval of her that caused them part their ways. And Katrina was left heartbroken.





So despite being a firm believer in marriage as an institution and Katrina has decided to not plan it again. This time however 'things' seem to be a little different.





Here's wishing that she finds true love this time because she truly deserves it.