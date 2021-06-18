Here's Why Kriti Sanon Might Overshadow Alia Bhatt in Coming Years

Kriti Sanon has some interesting projects in her kitty right now, from Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to Om Raut’s Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Mimi where Sanon plays a surrogate mother. Kriti Sanon is on a spree of choosing challenging roles, each role different from the other one. Back in 2014, Kriti started her career opposite Tiger Shroff in Herpoanti. Since then, she has improved a lot - both in her craft and script choices - her role Bitti in Bareily Ki Barfi being an example. This is also the perfect time for outsiders to take a valuable risk that pays off because they are being favored by the masses more than star kids.

Alia Bhatt started her career in 2012 with Student Of The Year. Safe to say, she has reached the peak of her career with a spree of successful films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gully Boy. Bhatt has proven her versatility in various roles. Looking at her future projects, it seems like she is taking up lesser films for now - Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra are in the pipeline. She might want to focus on her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma and production house Eternal Sunshine. Also, marriage might be on the cards for Alia and Ranbir in 2021 or 2022, probably after Brahmastra releases.

With Kriti marching towards a string of challenging roles and promising films ahead, do you think she will overshadow Alia Bhatt in the future?