Here's why #MnetApologise is trending on twitter!

The dance competition show Street Woman Fighter judged by the members of NCT, BoA, CL, Kang Daniel and PSY has been receiving a lot of backlash after disrespecting the muslim community all around the world. Mnet has used Adhan, a holy prayer in the Islamic religion as an introductory sequence of the show . It hurt the sentiments of the muslim people by using a sacred prayer which praises Allah for entertainment purposes.

This is not the first time that Mnet has intentionally or unintentionally used sacred and holy symbols from other cultures without giving it any thought. The audience almost ignored this insensitive deed by Mnet until a user on Twitter expressed how she felt that her faith was disrespected by Mnet and how important it is to raise awareness about such issues.

The topic of cultural appropriation has already been brought up multiple times in the Kpop industry and it's high time that they start respecting every culture, religion and community.