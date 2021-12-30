Here's why Nam Goong-min got emotional after winning Daesang at MBC Drama Awards

Nam Goong-min won Daesang (The Grand Prize) at MBC Drama Awards for his spectacular performance in 'The Veil', the drama received commercial and critical acclaim and worked as a factor to resurge the MBC network after a stagnant period where its dramas struggled in terms of ratings. While he received the award, he got emotional reminiscing the times when he merely attended Awards but didn't win any.





During his speech, he went on to say "It always feels strange to receive an award at the end of the year. It’s been a long time, but I have been at the MBC Drama Awards before. I was happy just to be attending the awards at the time, but when I went home and laid down alone in bed, I felt somehow numb. It wasn’t a negative feeling. I don’t know what the feeling was. A lot of time has passed since then, and I’m sincerely grateful to be receiving such a big award."





He also shared his experience of working with 'The Veil' director and showed his gratitude to him “Starting two months before the drama began filming, I called the director every day. I think the director led us well and energetically on set with his bright smiling face." He concluded by sweetly thanking his girlfriend and made his fans sweep over their feet by saying “Ah Reum, thank you for always being by my side, I love you.” Now, how adorable is that!





Congratulations Nam Goong-min!