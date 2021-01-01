Here's Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Didn't Attend This Year's Met Gala

Yes, you read that correctly: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubs Nick Jonas were conspicuously absent from the Met Gala in 2021.

This injustice is upsetting to fans of Nick and Priyanka's super-adorable-slightly-chaotic PDA! Fans of the Jonas Brothers, on the other hand, have no complaints because Nick is likely on tour with the group. They performed in Chicago yesterday, and the JoBros will be in Michigan tomorrow for another event, most likely with their families. So, yeah, cramming the Met Gala in as soon as possible wasn't exactly an option.

Maybe next year!