Here's why Park Shin-hye received many hate comments for posting a picture in Hanbok

Park Shin-hye who recently got married to Choi Tae-joon became a target of many hate comments after she posted a picture of herself in a wedding Hanbok which is a traditional Korean dress. The "Heirs" actress posted a normal picture and captioned it, "I thought I had worn enough Hanbok in the royal tailor but it still feels good to wear it." The post which would seem like a normal picture actually had a hashtag #koreantraditionalclothes, targetting the cultural controv ersy between China and Korea over Hanbok.





Since China is claiming Hanbok originated from their traditional clothing Hanfu, many K-pop idols and actors have come out to defend their culture. When Park Shin-hye posted this picture with the hashtag, the Chinese netizens couldn't keep their calm and spammed her comment section with hate comments such as, "I will never watch your dramas", "I won't be your fan" and some even used foul language. However many K-netizens came in the actress' support, showering positive comments.





It looks like this cultural debate is getting more heated. What are your views on this?