Here's why Ranbir Kapoor's OTT venture might not be as successful as his previous filmography

Rumor has it that Ranbir Kapoor will be shortly seen in Eros Now's upcoming OTT venture 'Aisa Waisa Pyaar'. Reportedly, Eros Now is planning a big expansion ahead and what better way to cast Ranbir in their one of their upcoming anthologies? But having said that, Ranbir, despite having a very successful run at the box office until now, might not be able to create the same magic on OTT.

The reason being, the two are very different platforms and also serve very different audiences. While Ranbir has always been impressive with his acting skills but nobody can deny that his dancing numbers have also been a major crowd-pullers in the theaters. All of his successful movies have great soundtracks and dancing numbers which not only adds value but can be enjoyed fully in a theatrical experience only. When it comes to OTT, the focus is mostly on content, dialogue delivery and acting based performances; which might be something new for the Rockstar.

I'm not saying he can't do it but it is going to be a bit more challenging I feel. What are your thoughts on this?