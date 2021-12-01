Here's why Salman Khan won't throw over his stardom to newcomers

With the rise of OTT platforms, many fresh faces have risen to the top and become well-known. Streaming services have made it easier for newcomers to secure their dream roles and even make it big in Hollywood. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is eager to put any such expectations to rest.





Salman Khan, speaking on the subject, stated that the era of stardom will never end. He was questioned about the influx of new stars via OTT platforms, as well as their rising popularity. When asked if he thought the period of stardom was finished and that now everyone would be equally renowned or stars in their own right, he refuted the claim, saying that while newer stars may replace older ones, stardom will never cease.





Salman Khan clearly values work ethics and the types of roles he takes on. It may be simple to become a one-hit-wonder, but to stay in the industry and rise to the top, you must put in a lot of effort and make a lot of good decisions. Even with more channels and methods available, becoming a celebrity was not easy and will continue to be difficult.