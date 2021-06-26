Here's Why Salman Khan's Potential Love Affairs Could Not Turn Into Marriage

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most controversial affairs in B-Town, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan had a terrible relationship. According to the reports, Salman wanted Aishwarya to promise to get married to him, but she was not interested, that’s when their break up turned ugly and the two parted ways.

Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman was deeply in love with actress Sangeeta Bijlani. The two were on the verge of getting married, but unfortunately, they couldn't be together because Salman started falling for Somy Ali.

Somy Ali

Somy Ali flew to India with the hopes to marry Salman Khan. She eventually entered in the Bollywood industry to be closer to Salman. However, Salman was dating Sangeeta at that time. Eventually, Salman started falling for Somy and the two began seeing each other. Later on, they parted ways due to Salman cheating on her.

Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina met on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and fell in love with each other. But soon their equations turned sour and their differences led to their bitter breakup. However, the two have managed to remain friends with each other.

Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur met Salman Khan back in 2010 in Dublin. She eventually grew close to Salman, though the two had never admitted to being in a relationship, fans believed that they were dating.







