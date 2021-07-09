Here's Why Sara Ali Khan Might Turn Out To Be The Most Popular Star Kid Of The Era

Sara is super-confident and ready to take on the world. She is mature and has a very sharp mind which she uses predominantly for self-promotion in the best possible way. She's bubbly and outspoken, but she never says the wrong things, she smartly handles the press and makes way for more recognition. So yes, she has raced forward ahead of her fellow competitors in the popularity game.





It is her self-assertion and her belief in her birthright to have stardom that has turned Sara into an overnight star in spite of her average performances in ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’. But one must mention that she reflects instant charm and radiance, her quirky yet engaging debut as a guest on Koffee with Karan, got her millions of fans overnight. Her rumoured affairs with the late Sushant Singh Rajput & Kartik Aaryan have also managed to keep her in the news for the longest time. Do you agree? What are your views regarding Sara Ali Khan?



