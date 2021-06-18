Here's why #ShameOnAltBalaji is trending on Twitter

In case you weren't aware, Alt Balaji has gotten involved in murky waters. Their social media handle on Twitter liked a meme on Shehnaaz Gill. The post had derogatory, abusive words, and didn't sit well with the former Bigg Boss contestant's massive fan base. Ever since, the hashtag has garnered over 24k tweets, and people have been calling out Alt Balaji.

This reflects poorly on the streaming site, especially since Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 is their show. In fact, it might also have some repercussions for the latter's series. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been one of the primary reasons for people to watch Bigg Boss' previous season, and their rumoured relationship has given rise to SidNaaz fandoms. Now that Sidharth is a star of the OTT platform, it makes no sense why they'd draw the ire of fans this way.

How could Alt Balaji be so irresponsible? Or is this a gimmick to draw attention at the expense of Shehnaaz?