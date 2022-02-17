Here's why Song Hye-kyo still feels nervous while acting after spending two decades in the industry

Possibly, one of the biggest actresses in Korea who has given us many iconic characters and dramas from "Full House" to "Descendants of the Sun" recently had a chat with 'Bazaar' where she shared why she still feels nervous after spending two decades in the industry. The actress admitted that acting is getting harder and harder with age and said:





"I've never entered a production with the mindset of 'you've always done this, you can do well.' I've been acting for a long time but despite that, I always feel nervous. Not only am I getting older but the characters I play are getting older like me. The characters must have matured as they got older and there must have been joys and sorrows they've experienced until this point. I think I have to express that well, that's why I think acting is getting harder and harder."





Song Hye-kyo is returning with a new drama which is also her first-ever thriller, "The Glory". It is written by veteran writer Kim Eun-sook with whom Song Hye-kyo has worked previously on DOTS. The actress has not been very experimental when it comes to her acting choices which are proved by the fact that this is the first thriller drama. I feel it's high time that breaks her image and comes out from the bubble of a melodramatic heroine and take on roles that are more challenging. What are your views on this?