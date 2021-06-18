Here's why SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is better than Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor! #HBD

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is an aspiring actor and her Bollywood debut is much awaited. On her 21st birthday, I would like to share why she is not like the other star kids and why you should be excited for her Bollywood debut.

I recently watched a short film, "The Grey Part of Blue" starring Suhana Khan and it has made me respect her and her talent so much more. I have seen so many negative comments about her mostly because she is a product of nepotism but it is actually refreshing to see the girl work on short films away from Bollywood to prepare herself for the big screen.

Now, I agree that Suhana's acting needs some improvement but overall, she was very expressive and connected with the audience beautifully. She looked a bit out of place at times, especially, while talking about her family in the car but I think that was because of her accent. Suhana has a very fascinating presence on screen which allures the audience and makes them craves for more. For a debut movie, Suhana Khan has managed to impress me. She definitely has a promising future in acting.

This short film is a tight slap on all the haters who criticise her and call her talentless. I am waiting for Suhana’s debut in Bollywood, are you?