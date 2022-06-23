Here's why Vijay Deverakonda is so famous

Vijay Deverakonda debuted in Tollywood in 2015 with Nuvvila. The actor has worked in some of the biggest Tollywood films like Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindam, and Dear Comrade. Liger star gained popularity after the release of Arjun Reddy in 2017. Today, everyone wants to work with Vijay Deverakonda but ever thought how did he suddenly gain so much popularity and fame? The reason why filmmakers, actors, and fans are eager to work and know about him is that unlike others Vijay Deverakonda likes to try new things and his attitude toward everyone is good. The term "star culture" is quite famous in the film industry. It's very easy to be treated differently once you become a star. Today, Vijay Deverakonda has broken all those stereotypes and shown people how he is one among them and should not be treated differently. When it comes to his acting, you can so much passion in his work. Time and again he has proved his worth.