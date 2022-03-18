Here's why Yoo Yeon-seok feel 'Hospital Playlist' Season 3 may not happen

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok recently opened up about the future of tvN's popular Medical drama "Hospital Playlist' during an interview for his upcoming movie "Vanishing". The actor shared that he would be more than willing to do another season of this slice of life drama, "If season 3 [of 'Hospital Playlist'] is going to be produced, of course, I would participate in it." he said. However, he feels it is going to be difficult to do so.





The actor revealed that there is no certain plan as such for the next season as it might be difficult, "The actors who played interns, residents, and supporting characters are all doing another project so it wouldn't be easy to gather them all again to film another season", the actor explained. Although he did say that everyone is begging director Shin Won-ho to do another season.





Do you want a Season 3?