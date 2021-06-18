Hermione-Ron or Hermione-Harry Potter-whom do you ship more?

Harry Potter movies are a big-time love of my life. Whenever I run out of options to watch something. I turn myself into a Potterhead because that makes so much sense to me at times. Just take out your broomstick and ride on it, no transport fare or fear of Covid, just fun wizardry.

I have watched Potter movies a million times and yet it feels all new. But today I would like to discuss the beautiful relationship the three best friends had. Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Even though Hermione ends up with Ron, I always adored Hermione and Harry's relation.

When I was a child, I used to think why Harry Potter didn't fell in love with Hermione. Later only I realised that's because they were best friends. And a girl and a boy can be very best friends which they proved to be. But I still think they would have make a great pair together. What do you think?

Well, I never really like Hermione with Ron but eventually, I understood their dimensions and accepted their relationship in my mind. But when these three come together they can do anything they want and that's the best part.

Whom do you ship more?

You can watch all of the Potter movies on Amazon Prime Video.